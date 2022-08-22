Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms wind down tonight; sunshine returns tomorrow
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very wet weekend, the rain and thunderstorm activity is finally winding down out there.
A few hit or miss showers and storms can’t be ruled out before midnight, but as the evening goes on, we’ll continue to dry out.
Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.
A drier, more pleasant weather pattern will take shape tomorrow.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies from Tuesday through Thursday.
