2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms wind down tonight; sunshine returns tomorrow

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very wet weekend, the rain and thunderstorm activity is finally winding down out there.

A few hit or miss showers and storms can’t be ruled out before midnight, but as the evening goes on, we’ll continue to dry out.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

A drier, more pleasant weather pattern will take shape tomorrow.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies from Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
Northeast Ohio weather: Areas at risk for scattered showers, thunderstorms

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
Northeast Ohio weather: Areas at risk for scattered showers, thunderstorms
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/22/2022
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms