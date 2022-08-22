Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered showers and storms today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure and associated front is just east of Cleveland this morning. It is slowly tracking east. Look for another unsettled day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any of these could cause locally heavy rain at any time during the day. Still pretty humid out there. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Isolated showers and storms east of Cleveland tonight. Everyone else will begin to clear out. Good bet for some fog early tomorrow morning. More stable air builds in tomorrow. We went with a dry forecast for most areas. A sunny Wednesday ahead.

