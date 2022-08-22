Parma City Schools return to class as district prepares for influx of Ukrainian students

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City School District students are headed back to the classroom.

At Greenbriar Middle School, it was nothing but excitement from the kids as they walked on a red carpet leading them inside.

“I always look forward to meeting the kids and accomplishing great things. I’m super excited to be here,” Sara Good, a district teacher, told 19 News.

Superintendent Charlie Smialek said the district has ramped up enrollment for new students from different countries this year.

“We have a Ukrainian Village here, so obviously we’ve really experienced a pretty significant influx of Ukrainian students,” Smialek said.

Roughly 125 Ukrainian students have enrolled in Parma City Schools since the end of last year.

“We’ve done everything we can to embrace our students and try to make sure that they have the resources and the support available,” Smialek said. “Because, personally, I can’t imagine what they are going though.”

