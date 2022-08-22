Second Maple Heights teenager arrested in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a second 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint.

Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Donteze Congress was arrested on Aug. 15 in a statement on Tuesday. Congress was charged with a count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.

Donteze Congress (Source: Solon Police Department)

Solon police said the 62-year-old victim was in the 6600 block of Glenallen Ave. around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV.

The Beachwood man, a local rabbi, got out of his Volvo to investigate the crash and was approached by two young men, both armed with guns.

One of the suspects demanded his personal belongings and both suspects then left the scene in the victim’s Volvo.

The Volvo was followed by the Kia, which was driven by a third male suspect.

The victim told Solon police all wore medical face masks.

Officers were able to use the Volvo’s tracking system and found the vehicle backing into a parking spot behind a building in Garfield Heights.

A Garfield Heights police officer attempted to stop the driver and he ran from the vehicle.

Thomas Williams was taken into custody a short time later.

Thomas Williams ((Source: Solon police))

Solon police added a loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol was found in the Volvo.

Williams was charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and having weapons under disability. He is being held on a $135,000 bond at the Solon Jail.

If you have any information, please call Solon police at 440-248-1234.

Cuyahoga Falls police are investigating a similar carjacking from Tuesday and Solon police said they believe the two incidents could be related and are investigating that possibility.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.