Several people hurt in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people have been injured in a chemical release Monday morning.

Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue in Canton.

According to the company’s website, their delisting treatment process converts hazardous inorganic wastes into non-hazardous, delisted residuals.

The patients have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, their conditions are not being released.

Officials have also not released what chemical is involved or how the leak happened.

The Stark County HazMat team is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

