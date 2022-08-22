2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike

Teacher Appreciation Week
Teacher Appreciation Week(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district have voted to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume.

The Ohio Education Association says more than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday and members will take to picket lines on Monday.

The union, which represents more than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees, says the strike is about a a commitment to modern schools, smaller class sizes and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and physical education.

The district of some 47,000 students has said it plans to start the school year with remote learning on Wednesday if the strike continues.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

2 men killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
Watson suspension delays payoff on Browns’ big gamble for QB
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
AP sources: No decision in Watson discipline case this week
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5)...
Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension