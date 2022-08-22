2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals search for convicted Cleveland drug trafficker wanted for a probation violation

Abdul Mallory (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Abdul Mallory (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for help in locating a convicted drug trafficker who recently violated probation.

Abdul Mallory has convictions for both drug trafficking and possession, said the U.S. Marshals.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Mallory, 28, was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

