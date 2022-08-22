2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side

By Alec Sapolin and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil for the 41-year-old man found dead in a stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side was held Sunday afternoon.

The 41-year-old, later identified as Major Whitley, was found in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue on Aug. 18.

Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard

The homeowner found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. and called 911.

Cleveland police previously said someone in the area heard an argument and then several shots were fired during the night, but there is no description of the suspect.

Whitley’s family gathered to honor his memory and pray on Sunday, not far from the shore of Lake Erie.

The victim’s mother could not fight back her tears and begged for justice several times, as family members embraced her.

Whitley’s wife, Alice, spoke her mind and insinuated that the person responsible for gunning her husband down was someone he trusted and thought was a friend.

“It’s a sad thing that the people that’s close to you is the ones that will kill you. We know who you are, you need to turn yourself in. Major didn’t deserve that, he thought you were a friend. They call it backstabbers and it’s true.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

