Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms.
According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured.
The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof.
Other issues prompted by the storms included flooding and even a few tornado warnings.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.