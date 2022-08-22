2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms

Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms(Source: Willoughby Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms.

According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured.

The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof.

Other issues prompted by the storms included flooding and even a few tornado warnings.

