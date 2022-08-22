Winter is coming: ODOT now hiring seasonal snow plow drivers
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures this week are forecast for the mid-80s, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting an early start on winter preparations.
According to a job posting, ODOT is hiring now for winter seasonal CDL driver positions.
The requirements include roadway maintenance and repair activities like:
- snow & ice treatment
- picking up litter along the highways
- flagging traffic in work zones
- basic general labor
- miscellaneous duties
ODOT said the pay is about $18 per hour. Click here to view a list of qualifications.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.