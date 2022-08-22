Winter is coming: ODOT now hiring seasonal snow plow drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures this week are forecast for the mid-80s, but the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting an early start on winter preparations.

According to a job posting, ODOT is hiring now for winter seasonal CDL driver positions.

The requirements include roadway maintenance and repair activities like:

snow & ice treatment

picking up litter along the highways

flagging traffic in work zones

basic general labor

miscellaneous duties

ODOT said the pay is about $18 per hour. Click here to view a list of qualifications.

District 12 is now hiring our Winter Seasonal Highway Technician positions in Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties!



- CDL Class A or B required

- $19.15/hour

- Full-time schedule



Visit https://t.co/XE9lmHEOtU and search "District 12 Winter Seasonal" for more info. #ODOTworks pic.twitter.com/UgUolAfTG0 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) August 16, 2022

