$1M bond set for all 4 suspects in murder of Lakewood man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

The judge then set bond at $1 million for Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor, 28.

All four suspects were indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Lavell Taylor ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Victor Huff was reported missing to Lakewood police on Aug. 3. Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone said Huff’s wife grew worried when he did not return phone calls or text messages.

Victor Huff ((Source: Facebook))

Huff’s body was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues on Cleveland’s West Side on Aug 4 and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner positively identified him on Aug. 5.

The medical examiner said Huff died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Terrence Burnett ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Harry Houston ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Tessa Raczynski ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

All four suspects are being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and due back in court on Aug. 29.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.