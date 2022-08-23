2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bad flu year in Australia should grab your attention in Northeast Ohio

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Every year, infections disease doctors in the United States keep a pretty close eye on Australia’s flu season to try and predict what we are in for when it comes to the illness.

The “Land Down Under,” being in the southern hemisphere, has its flu season run from May to September.

The not-so-good news is that Australia has just gone through its worst flu season in the past five years.

According to the Australian government, the number of influenza cases this year was the highest...
According to the Australian government, the number of influenza cases this year was the highest in the past five years, indicating it could be a bad fall/winter in the US.(Source: Australian Government)

According to statistics from the Australian government:

“In 2022 to date, people aged 5–9 years, children aged younger than 5 years, and people aged 10–19 years have the highest notification rates.”

There are a number of factors as to why case are up, and most have to do with COVID.

With this being the first full year of everything open, exposure and spread of the flu has a better chance of passing from person to person.

Because of COVID vaccine hesitancy, it is now an issue for all vaccines including the flu vaccine that has been in use for decades.

