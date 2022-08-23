2 Strong 4 Bullies
Biden leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers

President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is expected to announce a decision Wednesday on canceling student loan debts, according to multiple reports.

The White House is leaning toward forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loans per borrower if they earn less than $125,000 per year, CNN said based on multiple sources.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday there also could be another pause on those payments, which are set to start back after Aug. 31. People familiar with the discussions told The Post that no final decision had been communicated by the president.

Biden has previously advocated for the $10,000 amount, including during his 2020 campaign. The decision could affect up to 45 million borrowers.

The Biden administration had promised a decision would be announced by the end of the month, and Biden is set to return from Delaware to the White House on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump first paused loan payments in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Biden has extended it four times so far.

Through targeted cancellation for specific groups of borrowers, the White House says it has now approved nearly $32 billion in student debt for 1.6 million borrowers. They included public service workers, students who were defrauded and people who are permanently disabled.

“We know August 31 is a date that many people are waiting to hear something from,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “We’ve been talking daily about this, and I can tell you that the American people will will hear within the next week or so.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

