Chef gifted restaurant by mentor, introducing Stay Hungry 216

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Chef Chad Lewis has worked at Black Box Fix for 6 years, spending much of his time learning from Chef Eric Rogers.

Rogers owns 18 restaurants in Ohio his latest. Stay Hungry 216, a business he opened and then gifted to Lewis.

“It feels good to know someone believes in you,” said Lewis.

As Lewis learns the ropes of being an owner, Rogers says he will stick close by to continue mentoring him. Making sure his business is a success.

“A lot of these trials and tribulations that me and my wife, and partner have been through over the years we’re allowed to pass that on to him so he doesn’t go down those same roads,” said Rogers.

According to a report from Small Business Credit Survey, white business owners are more likely to receive loans compared to minority business owners. Even during the pandemic black owners were 30 times less likely to get government aid.

Making what Lewis accomplished nearly impossible for most with the same dream and less resources.

“It’s unique to our community it really is, these kind of stories don’t make storylines but they should,” said Rogers.

Now with the right tools and courage Lewis says skies the limit.

“I want to expand I want to be bigger than just this one spot , " said Lewis.

You can Check out Stay Hungry 216 on Facebook and Instagram.

