Civil rights activist sues City of Cleveland for unlawful arrest while carrying gun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A civil rights activist filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Cleveland on Monday after allegedly being falsely detained and arrested while carrying a gun.

The incident happened on May 23, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio which was obtained by 19 News. Antoine Tolbert, who filed the lawsuit, was lawfully carrying a 12 gauge shotgun and a pistol while walking down St. Clair Avenue, the lawsuit said.

Tolbert, the president of New Era Cleveland, was conducting a safety patrol in response to recent gun violence in the area, the lawsuit said.

Police were called to the area after receiving reports of a man walking down the street with a gun and informed Tolbert he had the right to carry a firearm after speaking with him, the lawsuit said. After the interaction, police said Tolbert was not being detained and he was free to leave.

After the initial interaction, a sergeant with the Cleveland Police Department instructed officers to detain and Tolbert and said he was ‘not allowed to carry a gun down the street,’ despite Ohio being an open-carry state, the lawsuit said. Officers said Tolbert was being arrested for mishandling of a firearm and CCW violations.

Body camera footage obtained by 19 News showed officers laughing shortly after the arrest.

Tolbert was held in jail for 36 hours, where he contracted COVID-19, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also said Tolbert lost his job due to the arrest.

