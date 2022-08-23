Cleveland Browns likely to face former QB after Carolina Panthers name Baker Mayfield starter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s becoming more and more likely that the Browns will face Baker Mayfield when Cleveland takes on his new team in the season opener.

Many expected the roster announcement, but the Carolina Panthers confirmed on Monday that Mayfield is the team’s starting quarterback.

Confirmed ✅ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2022

This means, barring injury, Mayfield will start when the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers face each other in the first game of the 2022-23 regular season.

“I’m loving football again,” Mayfield said. “A fresh start is great for everyone every once in a while, and I’m just going to take this opportunity and not take it for granted.”

The Browns traded the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to the Panthers in July after acquiring Deshaun Watson and signing him to a record-breaking contract.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to start for the Browns when they face Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on the road for the first game of the season on Sept. 11.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of attachment there,” Mayfield added. “I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and say that it doesn’t mean anything. It will. But right now, all that matters is me continuing to improve until this regular season starts.”

