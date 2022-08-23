2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole

(MGN/Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave.

School officials said the girl was walking to school in the area of W. 10th and Tremont Avenues when she landed in the manhole.

She was able to get herself out of the manhole.

School officials added the student was not seriously injured, but her mom did take her to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Cleveland city officials said the manhole, located close to the curb, had a loose cover.

A city inspector has since secured the cover.

