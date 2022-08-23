Euclid man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child porn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, 52-year-old John P. Comer of Euclid, Ohio, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release after Comer pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, on September 30, 2021, federal law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Euclid address associated with Comer after authorities became aware of his involvement in the receipt and distribution of child pornography, including a digital folder labeled “CP video Brutal.”

While executing the warrant, authorities seized several electronic devices including two computers and a cell phone containing child pornography. An onsite forensic preview of Comer’s cell phone revealed that it had images of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

Judge Gaughan also ordered Comer to pay $3,000 in restitution and a $10,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act (JVTA) assessment.

