FBI searching for suspect of Lakewood PNC Bank robbery

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a bank robbery that took place Monday around 3:09 p.m. at the PNC Bank in the 14200 block of Detroit Avenue.

According to officials, a lone man robbed the bank, approaching the teller and presenting a demand note.

The FBI VCTF said the man is 40-60 years-old, between 5-foot-10-inches and 6-foot-2-inches, about 200 pounds and was last seen in a blue t-shirt wearing a black bag.

Lakewood PNC Bank robbery suspect (Source: FBI VCTF)

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, the FBI VCTF said.

PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for the identification and apprehension of the suspect, according to a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 216-522-1400, 1-877-FBI-OHIO or online at tips.fbi.gov.

Tips can remain anonymous.

