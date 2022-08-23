2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Friday Football Frenzy 8-19-2022

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 1 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Baillie Burmaster and Mark Schwab take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Highland @ Berea-Midpark

Solon @ Hudson

Copley @ Twinsburg

Toledo Central Catholic @ St Edward

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Olmsted Falls @ Chardon.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a preseason NFL football game, Friday,...
Cleveland Browns likely to face former QB after Carolina Panthers name Baker Mayfield starter
Attorney: Cleveland Browns can’t ban offensive shirts
Attorney: Cleveland Browns can’t ban offensive shirts
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL...
Panthers officially name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback as regular season nears
Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20