Gunman linked to 2 Cleveland homicides to be sentenced after reaching plea deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was initially charged with aggravated murder in two separate shootings will face a judge for sentencing on Tuesday.

Cuyahoga County court records show that 20-year-old David Walter pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that include involuntary manslaughter and robbery.

**19 News will live stream the sentencing at approximately 1:30 p.m.**

Investigators said Walter shot 21-year-old Bryan Conley multiple times on Feb. 11 in the area of Dudley Avenue.

Additionally, court documents state that Walter fatally shot Devon Delshawn Orr on Feb. 25 near the Ohio City neighborhood.

Police arrested Walter in March. He was indicted for Conley’s murder on March 15 and for Orr’s homicide on May 18.

This story will be updated.

