Kent State student killed in hit-skip accident in Franklin Township

Victim was riding electric scooter
Fatal Franklin Township fatal
Fatal Franklin Township fatal(OSHP)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal

hit-skip crash involving a Kent State student that occurred on County Road 148 at state Route 261 in Franklin Township, Monday night.

OSHP said at approximately 9:3O p.m., 22-year-old Colin Vinh Pho of Kent, Ohio was riding an electric scooter traveling east on County Road

148 when he was struck from the rear by another vehicle that was also traveling eastbound.

The unknown vehicle continued east on CR 148 and fled the scene.

Vinh Pho sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to University Hospital Portage

Medical Center by the Kent Fire Department. He was then life-flighted to University

Hospital Main Campus in Cleveland where he was later pronounced dead.

The Kent Fire Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Kent Police Department, and

Kent State University Police Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to OSHP the vehicle is possibly a white, silver, or light-colored 2006-2010 model Dodge

Charger, Dodge Magnum, or Chrysler 300 that is missing its driver’s side mirror. The

vehicle may have damage to the left front area as well as its windshield. OSHP is

requesting anyone with information related to this crash to contact the Ravenna Highway Patrol Post at (330) 297-1441.

Kent State released the following statement regarding Colin Pho’s death:

We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of Colin Pho. An Ashtabula native, Colin was a junior at Kent State University majoring in computer science with a concentration in game programming. He received his Associate of Science degree from Kent State in May 2022 and was registered for fall 2022 classes to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The Kent State community sends its thoughts and prayers to Colin’s family, friends and all who knew and loved him.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

