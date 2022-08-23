LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland holding monkeypox vaccine clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic at the LBGT Community Center of Greater Cleveland on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Officials said the clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-noon and no appointments are necessary.

The vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland is located at 6705 Detroit Ave.

As of Tuesday, Cleveland health officials said the city currently has 38 cases of monkeypox.

