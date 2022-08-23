Man shot during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early-morning shooting near the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

According to Cleveland EMS, a male victim in his 30s was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting near the intersection of Harvard Avenue and East 116th Street.

The incident was first reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

19 News is reaching out to Cleveland police for additional details.

This is a developing story.

