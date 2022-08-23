2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man struck, killed by a semi on the turnpike in Strongsville

(WCAX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Alliance man died after being struck by a semi Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Shawn Moore.

According to officials, the accident happened on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville at mile marker 164.

EMS transported Moore to Southwest General Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

19 News has calls out for additional information.

