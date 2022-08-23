Man struck, killed by a semi on the turnpike in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Alliance man died after being struck by a semi Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Shawn Moore.

According to officials, the accident happened on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville at mile marker 164.

EMS transported Moore to Southwest General Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

