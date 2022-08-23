Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett on matchup v. Baker: ‘No rivalry’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For years, Myles Garrett has been the face of the Browns defense. Until this year, Baker Mayfield had been that for the offense. The both were the captains of their respective ships. But now, with Mayfield wearing Carolina blue, Garrett will try to sink his ship in their Week 1 match up.

However, it does not sound like Garrett will be thinking of that game any differently than any other game. “He’s my former teammate, but there’s no rivalry there between me and him and there’s no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns,” Garrett said.

Mayfield will carry a massive chip on his shoulder into that game, Garrett, not so much. “Yes, he was here but it doesn’t mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best and whatever’s in the cards that’s what’s in it for me. If I can help my team win, if I can put them in the best position to win, I’m gonna do that. If I can get a couple sacks along the way, I’d kind of enjoy that too.”

Garrett does not feel either the Browns defense or Mayfield will have an advantage because of familiarity.

The two teams kick off at 1:00 on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Carolina.

