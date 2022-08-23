Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant days ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building in from the west. This will keep the area dry today. Partly cloudy sky. High temperatures around 80 degrees. A clear sky in the forecast tonight. Most temperatures will ease into the 50s away from the lakeshore by early tomorrow morning. We will string along some dry days here. More sunshine tomorrow and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. The overall pattern is not moving much across the country. There is a front that will sneak into our area by Friday. This will be our next best shot at some rain or a few storms.

