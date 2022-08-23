2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant days ahead

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building in from the west. This will keep the area dry today. Partly cloudy sky. High temperatures around 80 degrees. A clear sky in the forecast tonight. Most temperatures will ease into the 50s away from the lakeshore by early tomorrow morning. We will string along some dry days here. More sunshine tomorrow and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. The overall pattern is not moving much across the country. There is a front that will sneak into our area by Friday. This will be our next best shot at some rain or a few storms.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
Northeast Ohio weather: Areas at risk for scattered showers, thunderstorms
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 22, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms wind down tonight; sunshine returns tomorrow
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 22, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 22, 2022
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms
Elyria mayor addresses serious flooding brought on by Sunday storms