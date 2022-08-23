Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing woman inside Wickliffe hotel

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man accused of killing a woman inside a Wickliffe hotel last December, will appear in Lake County Common Pleas Court Tuesday afternoon.

Sellewyn Dancy, 38, is expected to plead guilty in connection with the death of Jessica Sturdivant, 35, of University Heights.

Wickliffe police were called out to the FairBridge Hotel on Dec. 19, 2021, around 4:25 a.m. after people heard a woman screaming for help inside a room.

When officers arrived, they said they were directed to the room and the door was open.

Sturdivant was found partially clothed laying on the hotel room floor with no pulse, said Wickliffe police.

EMS rushed her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced brain dead and later passed away.

Wickliffe police said Dancy was naked in the room standing next to Sturdivant. He was taken into custody without incident.

