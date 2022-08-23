2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing woman inside Wickliffe hotel

Dancy Sellewyn (Source: Lake County Jail)
Dancy Sellewyn (Source: Lake County Jail)(Source: Wickliffe Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man accused of killing a woman inside a Wickliffe hotel last December, will appear in Lake County Common Pleas Court Tuesday afternoon.

Sellewyn Dancy, 38, is expected to plead guilty in connection with the death of Jessica Sturdivant, 35, of University Heights.

Wickliffe police were called out to the FairBridge Hotel on Dec. 19, 2021, around 4:25 a.m. after people heard a woman screaming for help inside a room.

When officers arrived, they said they were directed to the room and the door was open.

Sturdivant was found partially clothed laying on the hotel room floor with no pulse, said Wickliffe police.

EMS rushed her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced brain dead and later passed away.

Wickliffe police said Dancy was naked in the room standing next to Sturdivant. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

19 News
Man shot during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Cleveland police: Teen girl killed in overnight shooting
Victor Huff
$1M bond set for all 4 suspects in murder of Lakewood man
LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland holding monkeypox vaccine clinic