Present and past: Noble Elementary celebrates 1st day, 100-year anniversary

Cleveland Heights-University Heights welcomes back 1800 high school students as well
By Vic Gideon
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Let’s hear it for our fifth graders!”

The first day of school at Noble Elementary School started with a pep rally.

“Such an exciting day at Noble,” said principal Patrick Carpenter. “This day is the day when students come out and they’re here with their families and they’re showing that pride as they walk in the building.”

That pride for the 250 students at Noble in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District as well as throughout the district, for 5000 students plus staff and administrators.

“The first day of school is a new beginning for everyone,” said superintendent Liz Kirby. “We’re all coming back very refreshed and renewed, ready for a really great school year. We’ve had a tough two years, really, since the pandemic and this is the year, I think, across our country where everyone feels it’s going to be a great year, we’ve learned a lot of lessons.”

Five-year-old Zoe walked started her first day at Noble, a special day for both Zoe and her father.

“We’re really little excited.,” said Zoe’s father, Robert Ritt. “She’s a little bit nervous and I guess I am too.”

Long-time teachers aren’t above feeling the excitement.

“We are and we are just as nervous even though this is year twenty-eight for me,” said Mary Windham. “I get nervous ever single year but I’m excited to meet my new students and start the family feel here at Noble.”

Photo opportunities, a red carpet, balloons, music, the Tiger mascot, and a special milestone.

“It is our 100th anniversary this year,” said the principal through a megaphone, opening the pep rally, “Happy Birthday Noble!”

The superintendent says days like this send a message.

“Our students know we have a community of people here ready to make sure they have a wonderful school year.”

“We want people to feel welcomed here at Noble,” echoed the principal. “Our families, we couldn’t do without them. It takes a village and we want to welcome that village in with open arms.”

