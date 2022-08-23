Rocky River police search for men who attacked and carjacked woman at gunpoint

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rocky River.

Authorities released some surveillance photos of two men who they believe may be responsible for multiple carjackings over the past week.

“911 what city is your emergency?” a dispatcher asked. “Please I just got carjacked!” a woman screamed hysterically.

The phone call came from a 49-year-old woman right after she was viciously attacked at a gas station. She had just pulled into the Westgate Sunoco on Center Ridge Road last Wednesday night a little before 11:30. Seconds later she found herself surrounded by two armed men. Police say they got out of a black Honda SUV, knocked the woman to the ground, and stole her purse and car key. The pair got into her 2014 Audi SUV and both cars took off.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, but 19 News has learned she is now home.

A few hours after the carjacking Cleveland police found her car on Bessemer Avenue, empty and not drivable. According to police, the Honda the carjackers used had been previously reported stolen and released photos of the two men wanted for that aggravated robbery.

Jacob Grayson has a family member who works nearby.

“It’s a little scary you know because anything can happen anywhere and when something like that happens around here you don’t always hear that, but when it happens close to home it’s kind of scary you know,” Grayson said.

Call Rocky River Detective Mike Asbury at 440-331-1234 if you have any information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.