2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Rocky River police search for men who attacked and carjacked woman at gunpoint

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rocky River.

Authorities released some surveillance photos of two men who they believe may be responsible for multiple carjackings over the past week.

“911 what city is your emergency?” a dispatcher asked. “Please I just got carjacked!” a woman screamed hysterically.

The phone call came from a 49-year-old woman right after she was viciously attacked at a gas station. She had just pulled into the Westgate Sunoco on Center Ridge Road last Wednesday night a little before 11:30. Seconds later she found herself surrounded by two armed men. Police say they got out of a black Honda SUV, knocked the woman to the ground, and stole her purse and car key. The pair got into her 2014 Audi SUV and both cars took off.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, but 19 News has learned she is now home.

A few hours after the carjacking Cleveland police found her car on Bessemer Avenue, empty and not drivable. According to police, the Honda the carjackers used had been previously reported stolen and released photos of the two men wanted for that aggravated robbery.

Jacob Grayson has a family member who works nearby.

“It’s a little scary you know because anything can happen anywhere and when something like that happens around here you don’t always hear that, but when it happens close to home it’s kind of scary you know,” Grayson said.

Call Rocky River Detective Mike Asbury at 440-331-1234 if you have any information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Rocky River police search for men who attacked and carjacked woman at gunpoint
Rocky River police search for men who attacked and carjacked woman at gunpoint
Lorain smoke and vape shop broken into twice in one week
Lorain smoke and vape shop broken into twice in one week
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release