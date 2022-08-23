Rocky River Schools return, seniors kick-off the year with a sunrise breakfast

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Students in Rocky River City Schools returned to the classroom Tuesday.

The 2023 senior class hosted a ‘sunrise breakfast’ for themselves to kick-off the school year.

“I thought that we all thought that doing the sunrise would be a good way to keep us a group and begin the day together. and just have it be a good start to the senior year,” said Sam Robertson, a Rocky River High School senior.

Since the majority of their high school years were spent in a pandemic, everyone is hoping for a more normal experience this year.

“Our students are looking forward to coming back full time without masks and really having a good year,” said Rocky River City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Shoaf.

Many seniors like Robertson are looking forward to the fun events they’ll get to be a part of during their last year of high school.

“Definitely spending as much time with my friends. going to sporting events, doing all the things that are fun in high school. and then just sent senior events like prom and stuff like that,” said Robertson.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.