2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Rocky River Schools return, seniors kick-off the year with a sunrise breakfast

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Katie Tercek)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Students in Rocky River City Schools returned to the classroom Tuesday.

The 2023 senior class hosted a ‘sunrise breakfast’ for themselves to kick-off the school year.

“I thought that we all thought that doing the sunrise would be a good way to keep us a group and begin the day together. and just have it be a good start to the senior year,” said Sam Robertson, a Rocky River High School senior.

Since the majority of their high school years were spent in a pandemic, everyone is hoping for a more normal experience this year.

“Our students are looking forward to coming back full time without masks and really having a good year,” said Rocky River City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Shoaf.

Many seniors like Robertson are looking forward to the fun events they’ll get to be a part of during their last year of high school.

“Definitely spending as much time with my friends. going to sporting events, doing all the things that are fun in high school. and then just sent senior events like prom and stuff like that,” said Robertson.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole
19 News
Man shot during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Cleveland police: Teen girl killed in overnight shooting
Man struck, killed by a semi on the turnpike in Strongsville