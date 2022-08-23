2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County Sheriff: Middle school student arrested after bring stolen pistol, ammo to school

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Department arrested a middle school student after bringing a stolen pistol and ammo to school.

The student brought the gun to Oakwood Middle School on Aug. 23, according to the incident report.

Students returned to school Aug. 22, according to the district’s website.

Officers were alerted to the gun after another student reported being shown the gun in a backpack, the incident report said.

The school’s resource officer found the 9 .mm pistol and an unloaded magazine in the student’s backpack, the report said. The officer also found nine hollow-point pistol rounds in a sunglasses case, the report said.

The student told officers he stole the gun from a car near his home but was unsure where the car was, the report said.

Officers learned the student took the gun from someone who was in the area visiting a friend.

Officials confirmed the middle schooler was arrested for bringing a firearm in a school zone. He was also charged with felony theft.

“The way the situation unfolded exemplifies the importance of collaboration and communication as it relates to school safety and security,” Sheriff George T. Maier said in a comment.  “I commend the student who had the courage to speak up and bring this serious situation to the attention of a trusted adult. And I am proud of the immediate response taken by both the Deputy serving as a School Resource Officer in the building and the school administration that lead to a safe resolution.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details were released.

