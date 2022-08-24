2 Strong 4 Bullies
25-year-old to be sentenced for deadly 2021 shooting in Slavic Village neighborhood

David Moore
David Moore(Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects linked to a 2021 fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood is expected to face a judge for sentencing on Wednesday.

The hearing for 25-year-old David Moore is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

**19 News will live stream the sentencing**

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Moore, 23-year-old Terry Trussell, their younger 15-year-old brother were walking outside near Hosmer Avenue and East 57th Street in March 2021 when the teen suspect attempted to ambush a group of other individuals who were down the road.

Moore, Trussell, and the brother each fired multiple shots as the group ran away, according to investigators.

The victim, later identified as Garfield Heights resident Tyronte Peterson, was struck multiple times by the gunfire.

Peterson was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Moore was arrested by Cleveland police and the U.S. Marshals Service approximately two months after the shooting.

In July 2022, Moore pleaded guilty to reduced charges, including involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Cleveland man takes plea deal in Slavic Village shooting

The prosecutor’s office said Moore also pleaded guilty to grand theft in an unrelated case.

The trial for Trussell was scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, but it was continued to a later date.

This story will be updated.

