Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The home of rapper Afroman was raided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 21, according to his Instagram posts and TMZ.

Afroman, 48, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, is best known for his songs “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap.”

The musician posted videos and photos on Instagram that he claims show the sheriff’s office arriving and busting down his kitchen door.

After two law enforcement members enter the home, two Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies follow behind carrying weapons.

Law enforcement went to his home searching for narcotics, but they found nothing aside from “trace amounts of some joints,” the rapper told, “TMZ Live.”

The Los Angeles native also posted video of law enforcement searching his suit closet.

In one post, Afroman asked, “does anybody have Ben Crump’s number?” Crump is a well-known attorney who specializes in civil rights cases.

At the time his property was raided, Afroman said he was in Chicago, according to TMZ.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office to find out what the warrant was for. All they said is the investigation is ongoing.

