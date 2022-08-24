Agave and Rye’s ‘EPIC tacos’ come to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Agave & Rye, a modern tequila and bourbon hall based in Covington, KY, is bringing its “unique menu and one-of-a-kind dining experience” to Cleveland starting today.

The restaurant, located in the 1300 block of West 6th Street, seats 160 guests indoors and 80 guests on an outdoor patio.

“We’ve loved bringing Ohio more of what we have to offer, by way of this playground we call Agave & Rye,” shares Yavonne Sarber, Co-Founder and CEO of Agave & Rye. “Guests will continue to be blown away by our interior, the experience overall and a menu that just continues to get better. We’re inviting Cleveland to join us in this EPIC adventure!”

Agave and Rye 'EPIC' tacos (Source: WOIO)

According to a release, each location offers an aesthetic unique to the city’s culture, honoring the history to create a “personal dining experience.”

The menu features “EPIC” tacos such as truffle lobster mac and cheese, birria tacos, mac and cheese beignets, jalapeño pineapple margaritas and so much more.

Agave and Rye mac and cheese beignets (Source: WOIO)

