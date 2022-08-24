Akron Zoo’s 1st-ever baby snowy owls die less than 4 weeks after birth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo shared a tragic update regarding the pair of snowy owl owlets that hatched recently.

Both owlets died on Tuesday morning, according to zoo officials.

Autopsies were performed, but the results were inconclusive.

According to the Akron Zoo, there were no signs of trauma, illness, of physical injury.

The pair, which hatched on July 31 and Aug. 3, were the first-ever snowy owlets hatched at the Akron Zoo.

“We are heartbroken at the sudden passing of our two owlets,” Shane Good, senior director of animal care at the Akron Zoo, said.

The owlets’ adult parents, named Frost and Cirrus, are healthy, according to the zoo.

“Our avian care team worked tirelessly to provide a comfortable environment for our snowy owls to breed, and we will continue to offer Frost and Cirrus the best care,” Good added. “The unexpected loss of our owlets is very deeply felt by our staff, who dedicate their lives to providing exceptional care to all our animal residents every day.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.