Cleveland Department of Health reports 41 cases of monkeypox

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials have confirmed new cases of the monkeypox virus in Cleveland.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 41 cases in the city.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health will have their second monkeypox vaccine clinic on Friday, Aug. 26 from 3pm-9pm at 1313 E. 26th Street.

Vaccines are free and confidential and no pre-registration is necessary.

Individuals must be a 18 or older and fall into one of the following categories:

Had unprotected contact with a person’s skin or mucous membranes and the skin, lesions, or bodily fluids from a patient or contaminated materials

Individuals with attendance at events/venues linked to known monkeypox transmission

Any person who has or is likely to have prolonged intimate contact that would put them at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox virus

Have not previously been diagnosed with monkeypox or do not currently have signs/symptoms of monkepox

The United States federal government declared a public health emergency Aug. 4 in response to the growing outbreak.

Below are tips provided by Northeast Ohio health officials on how to decrease your risk:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

