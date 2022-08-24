Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb addresses crime and safety at community town hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and councilman Kerry McCormack held a town hall meeting Tuesday at the Urban Community School in Ohio City.

Members of McCormack’s ward, which includes downtown, Tremont, and Ohio City, asked the two leaders a series of questions pertaining to their respective neighborhoods.

“I fundamentally believe in the importance of direct feedback from the community, folks having the ability to ask questions, to express their opinions,” said McCormack.

Most of the discussion centered around community issues like quality of life, parking, economic development, city projects and affordable housing.

At a community town hall tonight, Mayor Justin Bibb addressed crime and safety (among several other topics). An audience member asked him about his plans for incarceration in the city. He was quick to say "we have criminals preying on our streets that deserve to be in jail..." pic.twitter.com/909h4VPnNq — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) August 24, 2022

But public safety was the first item the mayor touched on before taking any questions.

“As you know, public safety is my number one priority as mayor and will always be my number one priority as mayor. Just this morning, I woke up to a call from our head of public safety, Karrie Howard, to see that a 14-year-old girl was killed last night. We have a gun problem in our city, we have a gun problem in the state. We’re doing everything humanly possible at 601 Lakeside Ave. to get more guns off the street,” Bibb told the crowd.

One of the speakers asked the mayor about his plans to address incarceration in the city.

“I’m really happy we’re talking about crime, but I hope we’re recognizing that incarceration isn’t the only way to a strong community. What role does incarceration have in the future of Cleveland?” she asked.

The mayor paused as the crowd cheered the woman’s question.

“We have criminals preying on our streets that deserve to be in jail,” Bibb explained. “However, for far too long we’ve yet to invest in solving the root causes of violent crime.”

He touched on plans he laid out during his campaign; focusing on education, economic disparity, and programs that divert youth from crime.

“It’s so critical that I, as mayor, get the feedback we need to deliver on safety, high-quality city services and make sure we have a strong, successful economic recovery coming out of COVID-19,” Bibb told 19 News. “We want to make sure we’re doing that in collaboration with city council and hearing that from residents is the best way to make sure we’re doing our job.”

