Cleveland mayor remarks on shooting death of teen girl; police continue search for 15-year-old suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb opened a town hall event on Tuesday night with a message regarding the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

“Just this morning, I woke up to a call from our head of public safety, Karrie Howard, to see that a 14-year-old girl was killed last night,” Mayor Bibb said. “We have a gun problem in our city. We have a gun problem in the state. We’re doing everything humanly possible at 601 Lakeside Avenue to get more guns off the street.”

Police initially responded to the shooting just after midnight on Tuesday on Archwood Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

First responders found the teen victim, identified as 14-year-old Davionna Wright, in an apartment building with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Initial details from investigators indicate that there was an argument between the 15-year-old male suspect and Wright before the fatal shooting.

Cleveland police have identified the boy suspected of shooting Wright, but he was not yet arrested, according to the latest update from investigators.

This is a developing story.

