Cuyahoga County executives speak on COVID, Monkeypox

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - County Executive Armond Budish, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the Cleveland Department of Public Health will hold a briefing today.

They will be providing information on new county initiatives and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and Monkeypox situation in Cuyahoga County, according to a release.

The meeting will begin today at 2 p.m.

