Get a behind-the-scenes look at the costumes of Disney’s “Frozen” musical

Caroline Bowman plays Frozen's "Elsa" onstage.
By Zachariah Durr
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
From Anna to Elsa, we're taking you behind the scenes to see the fantastic costume work that brings "Frozen" to life on stage.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) -When Disney’s animated movie “Frozen” was released into theaters nearly ten years ago, no one could have predicted its success.

With over a billion dollars at the box office, a chart-topping song, an even more successful sequel, and sales of more sparkly backpacks and princess dresses than you can imagine - “Frozen” became a seismic event in family households.

Now, the stage production of the animated feature makes residence at Playhouse Square, as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series, until September 11th.

Incredible costumes take the spotlight, bringing the characters to life during each performance.

From Anna’s embroidered dresses to Elsa’s sparkling icy ensemble made of over 10,000 beads, each piece of the wardrobe is a work of art.

Jen Picciano goes behind the curtain with costume supervisor Tess Weaver, at the State Theater in Playhouse Square, for a rare front-row seat for this extraordinary show.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

