2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Here’s who qualifies for President Biden’s student debt relief plan

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is moving forward with what is being called the “Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan.”

The first part of the announcement is that federal student loan payments, which have been suspended for the past two years, will resume in January 2023.

The current pause of payments was set to expire on Aug. 31.

As for forgiveness, $10,000 will be forgiven, but only for federal student loans that are currently held by the U.S. Department of Education.

Loans taken out at banks and private institutions or school do not qualify.

The plan will also forgives $20,000 in Pell Grants, also federal held.

To qualify, an individual cannot make over $125,000 a year, or $250,000 as a household for joint filers.

There is also a chance to have loans wiped out completely depending on where you currently work.

“In addition, borrowers who are employed by non-profits, the military, or federal, state, Tribal, or local government may be eligible to have all of their student loans forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. This is because of time-limited changes that waive certain eligibility criteria in the PSLF program. These temporary changes expire on October 31, 2022. For more information on eligibility and requirements, go to PSLF.gov.”

The Biden plan will also help those with payments when they resume in 2023.

Payments will be capped at 5% of an individuals discretionary monthly income for undergraduate loans.

The current payment is based on 10% of a person’s discretionary income.

For those who make 225% under the federal poverty line, which the plan says is equivalent to a $15 per hour job, payments will be permanently paused.

Anyone who has made payments for 10 years or more will have their balance forgiven completely as long as the outstanding balance is less than $12,000.

The current forgiveness level was after 20 years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Cleveland Department of Health reports 41 cases of monkeypox
Akron Zoo's new snowy owlets
Akron Zoo’s 1st-ever baby snowy owls die less than 4 weeks after birth
Dan afternoon streams
19 News
Group delivers petition to Akron police after officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker