LGBT community center of Greater Cleveland hosts monkeypox vaccination clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health held a Monkeypox vaccine clinic at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland on Wednesday.

The organization held the free clinic to help stop the spread.

Early trends show this virus is prevalent in the LGBTQ community, particularly among gay men.

“There’s a certain stigma I think that grows with that trend,” Matthew Graves with LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland. “This isn’t just a disease that targets and spreads amongst the LGBT community and it’s obviously a virus that can spread and transmissible to anyone.”

One man who received his vaccination at the clinic spoke with 19 News.

He asked us to conceal his identity due to the stigma associated with the disease, but he did want to share his story to emphasize the importance of protecting yourself.

“We’re human beings first and foremost and all human beings are susceptible, and it may be in certain populations it shows up more but it’s going to spread to other populations as well it’s not just us,” he said.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health will hold a clinic on Friday from 3‐9pm at 1313 E. 26th Street in Cleveland.

Vaccines are free and confidential.

No pre‐registration or appointment is necessary.

