Man injured in overnight shooting at downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was injured in a shooting overnight in downtown Cleveland.

Police and first responders were dispatched to the Bohn Tower building near the intersection of East 13th Street and Superior Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cleveland EMS said the shooting victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

21 year old male GSW to the leg. Transported in stable condition to Metro Medical Health Center. CMHA Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/ADa0dGKtGv — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 24, 2022

Police from the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority were called to the scene to investigate.

Detectives have not yet publicly released any suspect information.

