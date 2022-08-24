Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of some rain and storms Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead today. Sunny to partly cloudy sky. A little warmer this afternoon as temperatures rise to the lower to middle 80s. Tomorrow is looking dry as well with high temperatures in the middle 80s. The next cold front will slide on through during the day Friday. Not a ton of dynamics with this guy, but we will go with scattered showers and storms at this time. The better chance of rain during the afternoon hours. We will get the front out of here by Saturday and it will be back to dry weather.

