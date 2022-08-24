Parma resumes use of photo enforcement cameras in school zones as children return to class

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department said officers will begin issuing warnings this week for traffic violations that are caught on the city’s photo enforcement cameras.

On Tuesday, the department said the traffic enforcement cameras were put into operation again now that Parma children have returned to school.

A message from the Parma Police Department on Facebook states:

“To get everyone acclimated, we will be issuing WARNINGS ONLY FOR THIS FIRST WEEK.”

The city’s school zones are clearly marked, according to Parma police, with painted markings and flashing signs.

