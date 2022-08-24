2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Parma resumes use of photo enforcement cameras in school zones as children return to class

FILE
FILE(Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department said officers will begin issuing warnings this week for traffic violations that are caught on the city’s photo enforcement cameras.

On Tuesday, the department said the traffic enforcement cameras were put into operation again now that Parma children have returned to school.

A message from the Parma Police Department on Facebook states:

“To get everyone acclimated, we will be issuing WARNINGS ONLY FOR THIS FIRST WEEK.”

The city’s school zones are clearly marked, according to Parma police, with painted markings and flashing signs.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

(Source: STARK FDRU)
Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County
19 News
Cleveland mayor remarks on fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl
19 News
Man injured in overnight shooting at downtown Cleveland apartment building
Toni Westover (Source: Family)/Quinton Nixon (Source: Akron police0
Akron police arrest man accused of murdering a 34-year-old mother