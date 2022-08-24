Police search for 31-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom last month

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering 34-year-old Toni Westover on July 25.

On Tuesday police said an arrest warrant had been issued for 31-year-old Quinton Nixon in connection to Westover’s murder. He’s 5′11 and weighs about 195 lbs. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous, so if you see him don’t approach him just call the police.

“That day my whole life was shattered,” said an emotional Amy Perry, Westover’s sister.

“She was my best friend,” Perry said of her older sister. “She was the one I’d call when I wanted to tell her how life was going or how bad it’s going and now, I don’t have that, and it’s not fair.”

Toni’s father Kriss Westover says his daughter’s death broke him and he wants her killer to pay the price.

“All I have left is this of my daughter that I can have, and I got a hole for the rest of my life and you took my daughter’s life from me,” the father said.

According to police, the 34-year-old was shot to death at a home on Maryland Avenue. Her father believes the suspect police are looking for is connected to her boyfriend.

“I think it was her boyfriend that got her involved in all this,” Westover said.

19 News discovered that Toni’s boyfriend 35-year-old Brian Fielders was charged with obstructing justice just a few days ago.

“I just hope nobody has to endure the pain that our family has endured,” said Perry.

The 34-year-old medical assistant leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

“She loved being a mother,” her sister said. “Her daughter was her world.”

The family is just hopeful that before long Toni’s killer will be behind bars, so they can finally start to heal.

“It’s so hard that every morning we get up and we think about her, and we know she ain’t coming home,” Westover said. “I get calls from my daughters crying, you gotta talk to them and help them out and help them through it, and it’s hard to do. It’s hard even to talk about anymore because when you get it and you think it’s okay but then you gotta worry about is he gonna get caught.”

There’s a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. If you saw Nixon or know where he is contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

