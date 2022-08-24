Protesters deliver petition to Akron police after officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group claiming to have a petition containing more than 58,000 signatures from individuals demanding police transparency plans on delivering the list to Akron Chief Steve Mylett.

The petition, according to the group, also asking for accountability for the police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Walker was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27 following an attempted traffic stop and chase.

According to police, Walker was unarmed at the time he was fatally shot while running away on foot.

A firearm that Walker allegedly used to shoot at officers during the short car chase was recovered in his vehicle after the shooting, Akron investigators said.

