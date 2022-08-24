Rocky River dad drove drunk with 9-year-old son in car, police say

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Rocky River dad was charged with OVI and child endangering after Fairview Park police said he drove drunk with his young son in the car.

According to Fairview Park police, they first spotted the man’s vehicle stopping at a green light on Brookpark Road around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Police said as the driver turned onto W. 220th Street, additional traffic violations were observed, so they pulled him over.

Officers said they then discovered the man’s nine-year-old son was also in the vehicle.

The dad was charged after he failed field sobriety tests, police said.

He was transported to the North Olmsted Police Department, where he was held until he was sober, police added.

Officers gave the boy a ride to his mother’s home.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.