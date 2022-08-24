Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses.

A few other firefighters were also treated on the scene for heat and dehydration issues.

This afternoon FDRU assisted Lexington Fire on a residential structure fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill ne. Crews... Posted by Stark FDRU - Fire Department Rehab Unit on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Firefighters said it took five hours for the intense fire to get under control, because the home was solar powered with several battery banks, which hampered their efforts.

